Robert "Bob" Noll

March 25, 1949 - February 15, 2023 Green Bay, WI - Bob Noll, long-time Fort Atkinson teacher and coach died on February 15, 2023. He was born on March 25, 1949 in Madison, Wisconsin. He was a proud Monona Grove High School Silver Eagle, graduating in 1967; and a University of Wisconsin Badger, graduating in 1971. He arrived in Fort Atkinson in January of 1972 as a 23 year old, wide-eyed, rookie teacher. With the support and encouragement of so many fellow teachers, administrators, students, parents, and friends his career as a math teacher unfolded. Teaching was his calling, but coaching football, track, basketball and cross country added so much depth and joy to his long career. He was dedicated to each and every assignment he was given in the School District of Fort Atkinson, and retired in 2004. Debbie, his wife of 52 years, his children Jen (Mark) Metcalf of Green Bay, WI, Scott (Samara) Noll of Carbondale, CO, and Greg (Vanessa) Noll of Rincon, Puerto Rico and his grandchildren Evan and Emily Metcalf, and Katie, Hunter, and Ben Noll are heartbroken. He is also missed by his siblings Ralph (Gorthea) Noll of Bloomington, MN, Karen (Kenn) Paulini of New Braunfels, TX, and John (Rhonda) Noll of McFarland, WI. Bob was also important to his siblings-in-law Mike Hunter of Monona, WI, Bill(Sue) Hunter of Wakefield, MI, and Ruth Hunter of Belleville, WI. Many other relatives, friends, and former students were also touched by Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents Art and Alice Noll, a brother Jim, and infant sister Rose.
An informal social gathering to remember and celebrate Bob will be held on his birthday, March 25, 2023 from 1-4 PM at Salamone's Italian Pizzeria, 1245 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson WI.
If you desire to contribute, we will be making a donation in Bob's name to the University of Wisconsin Transplant Clinic.
