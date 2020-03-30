MORRIS, Minn. — Robert Borman Leuty, 79, passed away on March 29, 2020. During his final hours, he was blessed by the presence of his devoted wife, Sandy, and his loving family.
Robert was born on May 4, 1940, in Morris Minn., to Dr. and Mrs. Robert Leuty. He was the second of four sons and one daughter.
Robert’s life always was defined by his family. His early years were spent in the company of his brothers and many friends, participating in sports, hunting, fishing, scouting and school activities. He always brought the fun to any gathering, with his keen sense of humor and his gregarious personality.
Robert had to grow up early, experiencing personal loss at a young age. His grandparents, younger brother, father and mother all passed before Robert was 27. He accepted his responsibility to look after his family, always keeping them in close touch.
In 1963, Robert married Sandra Nichols of Waukesha, Wis. They were blessed with three sons, and their family life never was dull.
Robert established a career in retail trade and worked for J.C. Penney, Herberger’s, and finally opened a chain of dime stores in Wisconsin.
The family moved from Minnesota to Illinois, Georgia, California and back to Wisconsin. They lived in LaCrosse, where their boys attended high school, and later lived in Jefferson, Eau Claire and Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Throughout the years, Robert and Sandy made many friends and influenced many lives, for the better. They enjoyed traveling, camping with their sons, spending summers at their lake cabin, playing golf, hosting the Leuty Open and, best of all, spending time with their eight grandchildren.
Rob and Sandy were a favorite uncle and aunt to all of their nieces and nephews, and many fond memories will always be a part of their legacy.
Robert was generous man, an optimist, an entrepreneur, a businessman, a mentor, a dog lover, a loyal friend and, above all else, he always remained devoted to his family. He will be dearly missed and long remembered.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sons, Carter (Mary Fritz) of Shoreview, Minn., Robert (Stacy) of Menomonee Falls and Peter (Lynnette) of Andover, Minn.; and his grandchildren, Matt, Ryan and Kathleen Leuty, Connor, Cade and Cassie Leuty, and Thomas and Natalie Leuty; two brothers, Peter (Roma) and Tom Leuty; one sister, Gretchen Weiler (Maurie), and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Robert will be offered at a later date, in his hometown of Morris.
May he rest in peace.
