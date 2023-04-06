Robert C. "Bob" Grasser

Lake Mills, WI - Robert "Bob" Grasser was peacefully called to his heavenly home on March 21, 2023, at the age of 89.
He was born on March 10, 1934, to the late Raymond and Florence Grasser in Grand Marais, Michigan.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Trudy; children Donald (Terri) Grasser, Daniel Grasser, Dawn (Dan) Neuberger, Richard Williams, and Debbie (Jon) Duwe; daughter-in-law, Heidi Grasser; his sister Jean (Dean) Shaver; 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son David.
Bob graduated from Port Washington High School in 1952. He received his bachelor's degree from UW Whitewater in 1957 and his Master's degree from St. Mary's in Minnesota. He taught in the science department at Lake Mills High School for four years and then began a 29 year commute to teach science at Muskego High School.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted Packer fan. He gave a great amount of his time to the community as an active member of the Boy Scouts, Jaycees, Lion's Club and Ducks Unlimited.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday April 15, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish (St. Francis Xavier) in Lake Mills.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m at the church.
The burial will be at Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care for their support and care and Jolene for her compassion and empathy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name to Rainbow Hospice Care of Johnson Creek.
