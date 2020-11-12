Robert C. "Bob" Lemke

October 4, 1925 - November 10, 2020
Helenville, WI - The Lord is in charge and in His infinite wisdom called Robert Clarence Lemke, age 95, to his heavenly home while at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020.
Bob (Chief) was born on October 4th, 1925 in the Town of Koshkonong to Henry and Alma (Umland) Lemke. He met the love of his life, Dorothy B Roth on a hayride (I'm sure you've heard the story) and they were married November 25th, 1948 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville, WI. Dad loved the Lord, his family and the farm, and he was an active member of the community. He served as a church president, player on the dartball team and supported Lakeside Lutheran High School. He was so proud of his church, St. Peter's School and daycare, and had an enormous sense of pride in each and every one of his family members. He attended as many school events as possible for his grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and if they were close, he took himself to events on his Gator (sometimes if they weren't close too). Besides working on the farm, Bob worked at Thomas Industries. He started there in 1950 "just for the winter," and left on disability in 1984. He served in the Helenville Fire District and was very involved in the Jefferson County Agribusiness. He, "had a great life," and those who knew him knew how blessed he felt.
He is survived by his children, Robert J. (Vicki) Lemke, Linda (Allan) Haberman, and James (Jean) Lemke, all of Helenville Wi; his grandchildren, Rebecca (Scott) Pfeifer, Robert (Angela) Lemke Jr., Samantha (Zach) Westenberg, Amanda (Chris) Shanafelt, Jennifer (Brian) Statz, Heather (Chris) Stelzer, Sarah (Tom) Moore, Ryan (Amy) Lemke, Elizabeth (Chad) Bruns, Phillip (Kaitlyn) Lemke, and Daniel (Chris) Lemke; his great grandchildren, Cody (Alyssa) Pfeifer, Esdon and Kendall Lemke, Kinsley, Kipton, and Kasen Westenberg, Emma, Nora, and Addy Statz, Mya, Aubrey and Hayden Stelzer, Henry, Jackson, Alexandra and William Moore, Ella, Grant, Calvin, and Claire Lemke, Tessa, Harper, Pyper, and Jude Bruns; sister in law Mildred Lemke, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 1/2 years, his son, Daniel and his grand granddaughter, Alison Pfeifer, sIblings, Warner, Norman,Henry, Pauline, Harlow, and godchild Patty Klement.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter's church, St Peter's School, or Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Funeral services will be held Monday November 16th, at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helenville with Pastor Lance Hoff & Pastors Charles Papenfus officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Helenville. Friends may call on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at St. Peter's Church in Helenville, and after 10:00 am on Monday prior to the time of service.
The family realizes the current health crisis affecting Jefferson County and understands if you want to remember Dad in thought rather than attending. Your numerous messages of outreach have warmed our hearts. It is a good life!
