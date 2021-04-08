October 5, 1940 - April 6, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Robert D. Rumary, 80, Cambridge, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
He was born on October 5, 1940 in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1957.
Bob married Christine Stockfish on April 2, 1996.
He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Christine; his children, Libby Rumary, Debbie Rumary Taylor, Kris (David) McIntyre, Jon Rumary, Joanna (Joe) Fischer; one granddaughter, Lauren (Kevin) Fischer; his step children, Gary (Joni) Punsel, Bradley Punsel, Nicole (Nathan) Ross, Justin Punsel, Joshua (Morgan Stendel) Punsel; four step grandchildren, Sara Punsel, Madysen Punsel, Emma Ross, Faye Ross; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by two brothers, Sam Rumary and Richard Rumary.
According to his wishes no formal services will be held.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice.
