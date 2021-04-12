Robert Donald "Bob" Rumary

October 5, 1940 - April 6, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Robert "Bob" Donald Rumary unexpectantly relocated to the great fishing hole in the sky after docking his boat Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was welcomed by his mother, Toni, his father, Hal and his brothers Dick and Sam and the wagging tails of his beloved dogs Red, Rusty, Bitsy to name a few.
Bob will continue watching over his family left behind sipping a cold beer while chuckling between casting his reel and changing bait. Bob left behind his wife - Chris Punsel Rumary and his 5 stepchildren: Gary (Joni), Bradley, Justin, Joshua (Morgan) Punsel, Nicole (Nathan) Ross, and four step grandchildren, Sara, Madysen, Emma & Faye. As well as Sue Rumary, mother of his children, Libby Rumary, Debbie Taylor, Kris & her husband David McIntyre, Jon, Joanna & her husband Joe Fischer in Arizona and his granddaughter, Lauren Fischer (Kevin) & grandson, Christopher Fischer (Brittany), in California.
Bob was born in Fort Atkinson and raised in Jefferson, Wisconsin on October 5, 1940. He graduated from Jefferson High School then joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a Yeoman at the Naval Station Great Lakes. After leaving the service, he joined Borg Textiles. This job moved his family from Fort Atkinson to Chattanooga, TN then on to Davis, CA where his quest to catch the "Big One" continued before moving back to Jefferson County, WI.
Bob will be remembered by his family & friends for many things. He loved cracking jokes (Good and bad ones) laughing at all his own jokes with his characteristic snicker. Blowing his Boxcar Willie Whistle startling anyone nearby with its unique tunes. Enjoyed a round of golf, a cold beer, and a fish fry on a Friday night. Cruising Wheeler Lake by boat during sunset with Krissy and David surrounded by their sweet dogs. Loved huddling around the tv cheering on "The Pack". He had only one dance move that went on display only with Packer victory. He would "Put the wings out" but only if kids were asleep during family road trips to campgrounds across the country. He loved dogs and even a cat or 2. He was never seen in a swimsuit. He worked long hours to support his family. He was always ready to give endearing advice. He was constantly on the lookout for his "Ship to come in". Oh yeah... and Bob loved to fish.
His absence was felt instantly on Tuesday, April 6th, by those who he loved and those who loved him. The people you love the most are not perfect but are loved perfectly. We will look for him in the shadows, listen for him in the breeze now that he has nestled deep in our hearts with his signature snicker and a fishing pole.
"In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So, forgive often, and love with all your heart. You may never know when you may not have that chance again" - Helen Barry
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements THE FAMILY WILL HOLD A CELEBRATION OF LIFE TO HONOR BOB IN PRIVATE. One wish is for those who read this; please hold the ones you love closer today and call the ones who are not nearby to tell them you love them. That is what our Dad always did in his own way. (No donations are requested)
