June 18, 1942 - August 17, 2021
Newport, TN - Robert E. Fiege, Jr. age 79, of Newport, passed away August 17, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Mae Robbins, father, Robert E. Fiege, Sr., brothers, Alfred Fiege, Richard Fiege, and nephew, Kevin Fiege.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Fiege, son, John Fiege (Tracy), daughter, Rebecca Stevenson (Chris), brother, Lonnie Fiege (Jenny), also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
There are no services planned. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at http://www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.