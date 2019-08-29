Robert G. “Bob” Schmaling, 89, died peacefully Aug. 29, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Wisconsin, to George and Hazel (Fredrick) Schmaling.
Bob joined Betty Rueth Endl in marriage on Sept. 15, 1989, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Bob proudly served our country in the United States Navy..
Before residing in Fort Atkinson, Bob was a long-time resident of McHenry, Ill., where he was a union electrician for Carey Electric for more than 35 years. After retiring from Carey Electric, he began farming as his full-time passion in Wisconsin.
He was a charter member of the McHenry Area Rescue Squad and enjoyed golfing at the McHenry Country Club. Bob furthered his passion for golf at Spring Creek Golf Course in Cold Spring, Wis., where he proudly golfed four holes-in-one in his lifetime. When Bob was not golfing, he enjoyed life bowling and cruising with Carnival Cruises as a V.I.P., and enjoyed winters in Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 30 years, Betty; his son, Mark (Barbara) Schmaling; stepchildren, Debra (Jeff) Patrick and Michelle (Mark) Lemminger; his grandchildren, Steven (Kristen) Schmaling, Katie Schmaling and Benjamin Schmaling; his step grandchildren, Conner Patrick, Stephanie Patrick, Vanessa (Adam) Knipple, Valerie Lemminger and Mark Lemminger; great-grandchild, Ryker; step great-grandchild, London; his sister, Joann Johnson; and sister-in-law, Barbara Schmaling.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, John D. Schmaling and Norman H. Schmaling; Elaine J. Nell; and Betty’s first husband, Thomas Endl.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St. in Fort Atkinson.
Friends and neighbors may gather on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Johnsburg, Ill.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials in Bob’s name be made to Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.
For information, please call the funeral home at (815) 385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for Bob’s family.
Bob’s family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson, especially that of nurses Sarah and Nicole, and all the certified nursing assistants who helped tremendously in their care for Bob.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.