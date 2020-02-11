Robert “Gene” Harris, 68, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek on Feb. 9, 2020, which was his 68th birthday.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1952, in Freeport, Ill., to Bill and Mary Harris.
On Sept. 10, 1977, he married his best friend, Marie. She preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2015.
Gene graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1970.
He spent most of his working years in the heating and air conditioning industry.
Gene was an avid sports fan, loving the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He also enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons at Jones Park cheering on the Generals.
Gene was blessed with two children, Angie (Mike) Bergmann of Oregon and Dustin Harris of Fort Atkinson; and a grandson, Braxton Bergmann. He further is survived by two sisters, Margo (Ron) Zeman and Marlene (Jeff) Zick, both of Sauk Prairie; and one brother, Jerry (Julie) Harris of Sauk Prairie; sisters-in-law, Connie Harris of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Pam Harris of Watertown. He also is survived by Marie’s family, Ed (Mary) Zech, Vern Zech, Rick Stauffer, Ken (Kerri) Zech, Nancy (Greg) Carroll, Scott Zech and Jeff (Reine) Zech; many nieces and nephews, and many other family members and friends.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Marie; his mother and father, Bill and Mary Harris; two brothers, Bill and Joe Harris; his mother and father-in-law, Harold and Myrt Zech; two brothers-in-law, Ron and Lee Zech; and a sister-in-law, Deb Stauffer.
There will be a visitation at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. There will not be a funeral, but rather a celebration of life which will take place later this year.
Gene was a loving dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. Many will miss him, but the memories and stories will last a lifetime.
He truly was the toughest man that we ever knew and never once let anything bring him down. He now is free of all pain.
The family would like to give an extra special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for the above-and-beyond-care they gave Gene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.