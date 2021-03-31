July 29, 1929 - March 26, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 91. He is survived by his brothers William (Patricia) and Philip, his stepchildren of 45 years Sue (Richard) McCullough, Steph-an(Paige) Oliver, Stuart (Laura) Oliver, Sheila (Bryan) Engfer, nieces Carrie Neis and Sheri (Dan) Portz, his nephews Steven (Paula) Neis and Scott (Tina) Neis, He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean (nee Hummel) Neis, his parents Adam and Margaret, and his brother and sister in infancy. Further survived by 7 step grandchildren, 9 step great grandchildren who named him "Grandpa Great", other relatives, and many friends.
A special thanks to his dedicated friend and companion Kathe Drager for her love and support for the past 20 years.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church (now St. Gabriel Catholic Parish), 242 Williams St, Johnson Creek, WI 53038. Burial to follow at the church's cemetery with Military Honors, Bob proudly serving his Country in the Korean conflict.
Special thank you to the ICU staff at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion in his final days.
