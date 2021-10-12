Oconomowoc, WI - Robert J. Scheinkoenig passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021, at the age of 78. Robert was a devout catholic and a longtime member of the 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus, which he provided decades of service to. He spent years as a farmer, draftsman, and always found ways to serve others.
He is survived by and was the loving husband for 57 years to Bonnie Scheinkoenig (Roeder). He is the father of Jean (Scott) Johnson, Lisa (Tim) Forman, Robert K. (Kelly) Scheinkoenig, Karen (Pete) Hinkes, and Joseph N. (Megan) Scheinkoenig, grandfather of Deanna Johnson, Megan (Jason) Straw, Thomas and Becca Forman, Anthony, Morgan, and Ben Sowles, Skyler Scheinkoenig, Abby and Allie Angle, Jacob and Annie Scheinkoenig, and great-grandfather to Kylie, Keeasha, Keegan, Ariyanna, Oliver, and Case. He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
The visitation for Robert will be he held on Friday October 15, 2021 from 10:00am until the start of services at 12:00 NOON at St. John Neumann 2400 WI-59 Waukesha, WI 53189. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul (Waukesha/Jefferson) or Wisconsin Right-To-Life.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services are serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.
