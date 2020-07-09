WAUTOMA — Robert James Forsberg, formerly of Madison and Cambridge, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Heartland House Assisted Living in Wautoma.
Bob was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Earl and Bernice (Kadlec) Forsberg.
He graduated from Madison East High School in 1955 and subsequently served as a U.S. Marine for three years, rising to the rank of Sergeant.
He and Jean Erickson were married in 1967.
Bob and Jean lived on Lake Ripley for 38 years before moving to Siren in 2005. They enjoyed lake life with their many friends and neighbors.
Bob loved to fish, golf and dance.
Before retiring, Bob worked as a dock foreman/driver in the transportation industry. He always enjoyed a good beer and good food, usually announcing to his wife or hostess that it was the “best meal he ever had.”
Bob is survived by his brother, Mike (Karen) Forsberg of Hancock; sister-in-law, Joyce (George) Benson of Siren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Jean, in 2019.
Due to COVID-19, the family will gather at the Cooksville Cemetery to say goodbye at a date to be determined.
The Leikness Funeral Home of Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.
