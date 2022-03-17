Robert John "Bob" Heger

August 12, 1952 - March 12, 2022
Oak Creek, WI - Robert (Bob) John Heger was born August 12, 1952, in Jefferson, Wisconsin, the first child of Richard and Marion Heger.
His passing on Saturday, March 12, 2022 was unexpected to all those he cherished.
As a champion in placing great personal value to deliver results that exceeded expectations, accepting leadership positions that offered progressive challenges and embracing experiences that enhanced his life and those of others, Bob was a giver—of time, of talent, of friendship and love.
Bob's passions were many and his commitment to his beloved family and friends was "going, going gone" out of the ballpark. Loyalty, initiative and positivity were his benchmarks and whether mountain or road biking, catching baseball games at ballparks throughout the country, practicing his brew master skills at Old World Wisconsin or serving on Boards that focused his interest in serving others, Bob fulfilled his dreams of always giving his best self.
His career advancements reflected his ability to nurture collaborations and partnerships. He is an alum of UWM, receiving his BA-Finance degree. What began as a housekeeping supervisor position at the Central Branch of the YMCA quickly grew to Branch Executive of the Downtown Branch, followed by Group Vice President and culminated with his position as COO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee. One of his greatest achievements was mentoring by encouraging scholarship, confidence and commitment in the Sponsor-A-Scholar program and the UWM Lubar School of Business.
He enjoyed serving on Boards that paralleled his support of community development. He served as current President of the YMCA Alumni Board and the Museum of Beer and Brewing Board, Chairperson for World Mission Ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and was incoming Board Chair for the Pabst Mansion Board of Directors.
Bob had recently been selected to attend the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) National Security Seminar (NSS), a four-day event for approximately 160 selected guests taking place in early June in Pennsylvania. The guests of the NSS are selected from thousands of nominations submitted. They attend seminars with current USAWC students to examine current national security issues.
Bob was especially proud of co-creating "The Beer That Made Milwaukee Jealous" exhibit for the Jefferson Historical Society Museum in Jefferson, Wisconsin. This exhibit honored the legacy of his great grandfather, Rudolf Heger and his highly successful R. Heger City Brewery. The exhibit is full of artifacts that create the story of the first entrepreneur of the Heger family.
Bob lived a very full life with countless friends and associates, passions that became lifelong interests and an extended family who treasured his larger-than-life love, support and engagement.
Robert will be deeply missed and forever treasured by his loving husband and cherished partner of 43 years Hector Montoya of Oak Creek with whom he built a wonderful and joyful life; sisters Jane (Virgil) Guralski of Wauwatosa and Mary Jo (Roy) Overton of West Des Moines, Iowa. Nieces and nephews: SarahJane (Chris Casula) Guralski of Chicago, Amanda Guralski of Wauwatosa, Ashley (Chad) Smith of Brookfield, Kirsten Overton, Tommy Overton and Madelyn Overton of West Des Moines, Stephanie (Steven) Alcorn of Iowa. Bob's grandnieces and nephews: Leighton, Louie, Lincoln (Godson) and Samantha Smith; Chase, Maddox and Briella Alcorn. Hector's brothers and sisters: Juanito, Elvira (Roberto), Oscar (Julia), Mary, Paty (Rafael). Hector's nephews and nieces: Roberto and Pilar (children Roberto and Cecila), Alicia (son Eric), Ale (sons Santiago and Pablo), Liz and Rodrigo (children Renata and Rodrigo), Jorge (daughters Valeria, Camila and Alina), León and Mauricio.
Bob's customized 2015 Jeep Rubicon will miss Bob behind the wheel, the driving force of many of his adventures.
A visitation will be held on Monday March 21, 2022, at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, from 4 PM until 6:30 PM with a Rosary Service at 6:30 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday March 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N Jackson St. Milwaukee, from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. A Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Jefferson Historical Society, the World Mission Ministries or the Pabst Mansion would be greatly appreciated by the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.