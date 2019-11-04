WHITEWATER — Robert John Miles, 93, of Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born on Sept. 15, 1926, in Elkhorn, to Ruben and Norma Miles.
On Nov. 3, 1956, Robert married Marilyn Sutherland in Whitewater.
Robert worked as a livestock dealer until his retirement. His life revolved around his work and spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn of Whitewater; sons, Gordy (Sandy) Miles and Brant (Ivy) Miles of Whitewater; grandchildren, Alison (Brian) Ulrich, Nathan (Becky Marcussen) Miles, Kelcie (Crandel Weismiller) Miles and Alyssa (Trace) Teboda; great-grandchildren, Hayden Ulrich, and Aspen and Willow Weismiller; brothers, William Miles, Raymond (Waverly) Miles and Harold (Darlene) Miles, all of Whitewater, David (Joann) Miles of Waunakee and James (Donna) Miles of Fort Atkinson; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Miles; and sister, Margaret Aarstad.
Funeral services will be held at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m.
Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.
