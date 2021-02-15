February 7, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Robert Joseph Karczewski, DDS, 87, of Johnson Creek born to eternal life peacefully on Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, WI surrounded by his loving family.
Robert is survived by his wife Judy (Guss), Johnson Creek; his children Julie (Jeffrey) Sidello, Michael (Kate) Karczewski, Joey (Carla) Karczewski and Brian (Julie) Karczewski; his grandchildren Robert (Jenna) Karczewski, Peter (Tara) Karczewski, Andrew (Alison) Karczewski, Joseph Sidello, Benjamin Karczewski, Megan Karczewski, Anna Sidello, Jonathan Karczewski, James Karczewski, Thomas Karczewski, and William Karczewski. He is also survived by his Aunt Margaret Przybyla of Oak Creek, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Jeanette (Bykowski) Karczewski; step-mother Lottie (Ornowski) Karczewski; sister Delphine Karczewski and many other loved family.
A visitation will take place at 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, February 20th at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. This will be followed by a private mass of Christian burial and interment.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 242 Williams St., Johnson Creek, WI 53038.
A complete obituary for Robert may be found at nitardyfuneralhome.com
