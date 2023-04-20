Cottage Grove, WI - Robert K. Prabst, (93), of Cottage Grove, WI passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023.
Mr. Prabst (Bob) was born in Fond du Lac, WI on Dec. 5, 1929. He became a resident of Fort Atkinson in 1931 and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict from 1948 to 1952.
Bob married Jean Missfeldt in 1953 in Fort Atkinson where they lived until moving to Cottage Grove in 2020. His career was as a printer for W.D. Hoard & Sons; retiring in 1991. In retirement, Bob spent many hours enjoying golf at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club with Jean and other friends. He and Jean also enjoyed winter vacations in Florida for many years.
Bob was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church and a member of American Legion Post #166 in Fort Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents A.C. and Lydia Prabst, his brothers Bill and Jim, and his wife Jean. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Prabst (Wendy) of Gainesville, FL and Robin Prabst (Barry) of Sun Prairie, WI as well as two granddaughters, Alyssa Johnson and Adrienne Rouse (Robin) and great grandsons, Aaron, Jonah and Elijah Rouse.
A memorial service and burial of cremains willl take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
For those who wish to honor Bob's memory, the family suggests donations be made to the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson https://www.fortfcc.org/donate/ or a favorite organization of choice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
