April 7, 1938 - January 7, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Robert L. "Butch" Lederer, 82 of Jefferson passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.
Butch was born on April 7, 1938 in Watertown, WI the son of Marvin and Ruth (Hacht) Lederer. He attended school in Jefferson but joined the US Army National Guard the age of 17. He later earned his high school diploma while serving his country. Butch spent 29 years, 3 months, and 10 days in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in multiple stints, and was brought to active duty at Fort Lewis, WA in 1961 when he was with the 32nd division. He finally retired in 1998. The military service he was most proud of was being a part of the notorious "Les Terribles" - the Red Arrow division. Butch married Carol Hansen on April 25, 1964 and the couple had 3 children. Although they later divorced, the couple remained close for the sake of their family. Butch married Faye Pulver on May 22, 2004 at home in Jefferson and couple enjoyed being together and watching T.V. Butch loved the Green Bay Packers and hated baseball. In his youth, he enjoyed fishing and later attending car shows with his brother were times cherished. In 1990, he was the high bidder and obtained a 1954 GMC Fire Truck and took great pride in showing it to children and others that appreciated it. Butch was a social guy and loved going to town to see his friends and many days were spent walking his dog, "Taz" - visiting with people along the way. He spent 48 years working at Frank Feed & Supply in Jefferson and at Deeg's restaurant as a cook for many years. Butch was a man who was loved dearly by the people in his life and his memory will be cherished.
He is survived by: his wife Faye Lederer of Jefferson; children Julie (John) Smith of Burlington, and Susan Huebner of Jefferson; step-children Cindy Hamner of Goldboro, NC, Kristy Braun of Gaithersburg, MD, and Robert Braun of Milwaukee; grandchildren Summer (Robert), Tony (Nicole), Samantha, Amanda, Jenna (Mike), and Daymian (Karliesha); 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings Kathryn Burke of Fort Atkinson, Nola (Carl) Laws of Amston, CT, and David Lederer of Watertown. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and his beloved dog "Taz".
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Bradley (1993), brothers Paul and Charles Lederer, sister Nancy Smith, and sister-in-law Pam Lederer.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Butch will be laid to rest at Rock River Cemetery following the funeral.
To view the funeral service via Facebook Live, please visit the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home Facebook page at the time of service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
