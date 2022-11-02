Fort Atkinson, WI - Robert L. Jackson, 85 of Fort Atkinson, Wis. died on October 29, 2022 at his home. He was born in Johnson Creek, Wis. to the now deceased parents, James C. and Dortha Alleyne (Anderson) Jackson. He married Shirley M. Hoffman on June 27, 1964 in the Sullivan Methodist Church.
Mr. Jackson worked at Thomas Industries in Fort Atkinson for 26 years and then at Accudyne of Janesville, Wis. as the tool room supervisor, until he retired in 1999. He had many great memories of many of his fellow workers.
He had many activities that he enjoyed. Golf was one of his favorites. He golfed as often as possible. He managed to get two holes-in-one in his many years of golf. He was a bowler, baseball player and soft ball player.
Bob graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1955. He was Senior class president of the student council. He played football, basketball, and baseball all four years in high school. He attended Whitewater State College for a year and a half. He served in the Armed Forces during the Berlin Crisis.
Bob has served on the board of directors of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, Koshkonong Mound Country Club, and Fort Community Credit Union, where he also served as chairman of the board. He was a member of the Methodist Church of Fort Atkinson.
Bob loved to collect coins, and with his loving wife loved to go to auctions and antique hunting. They both enjoyed playing cards and going gambling.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his daughter, Shannon (Jeff) Staude; grandson, John Staude; and sister, Janet (Dale) Wright of Mountain Home, Ark. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James E. Jackson and Walter F. (Ruth) Jackson and sister, Marvel (Darrell) Hoeft.
Per Robert's wishes, there will be no service and burial will follow cremation.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
