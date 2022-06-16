Robert Lee "Bob" Hollinger

Fort Atkinson, WI - Robert (Bob) Lee Hollinger Sr, 74, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 surrounded by his family at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born on April 1, 1948 in Blacksher, Alabama, son to John and Hattie Mae Hollinger.
Robert married Jolene D. Hollinger (Jung) on September 11,1970 and they lived happily married for 50 years before the passing of Jolene.
Robert was a member of the US Army. He retired from Spacesaver Corporation in 2012 after 30 years of employment.
Robert enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He loved working in his flower garden and observing birds. He also had a passion for photography, he loved taking pictures at weddings and of animals. He rarely left the house without his camera.
Robert is survived by his children, John L. (Tammy Alvarado) Hollinger, Doretha J. May (Hollinger) and Tamika T. (James Smiley) Hollinger; grandchildren, Tasha, Courtney, Austin, Natalie, Allison, Aydan and Dante; sisters, Johnnie Mae Patterson, Corine (Mervyn) Hollinger-Colquhoun, Louvenia (Thomas) Cook and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Robert L. Hollinger Jr; wife, Jolene D. Hollinger; parents, John H and Hattie M Hollinger; brother, James Earl and sister, Ella Roberts.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.
