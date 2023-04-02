September 25, 1935 - March 27, 2023
Watertown, WI - ROBERT M. MERCER, age 87 passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at Marquardt Heath Center in Watertown.
He was born on September 25, 1935 in Watertown to Roland and Doris (Miller) Mercer. He graduated from Juneau High School in 1954 and worked as truck driver, a machinist and owned a gunsmith business in Jefferson from 1982 to 2017. He married Imelda Gabrysiak in 1957 and together they raised seven children. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2008. Robert was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Bob loved hunting, fishing and training horses and dogs. He started a second career as a gunsmith making custom guns. He loved going to new places, doing new things, and making new friends.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert (Ellen) Mercer of Pierre, SD, David (Elizabeth) Mercer of Abita Springs, LA, Ann (Scott) Adkins of Jefferson, WI, Scott (Renee) Mercer of Luck, WI, Amy Mercer of Eau Claire, WI, Susan Sheil of Madison and Matthew Mercer of Jefferson; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother William (Judy) Mercer; half brothers Glen Kreuziger and Gene (Carla) Kreuziger, and sisters-in-law JoAnn Tiedt and Patricia Ascherien. He is preceded by his parents, wife, sister Marilyn Stelmaszewski and brother-in-law Donald Stelmaszewski.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on April 5th, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with mass at noon. Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI.
Bob will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
