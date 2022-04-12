Robert P. "Bob" Zastrow

Jefferson, WI - Robert "Bob" P. Zastrow, 79, of Jefferson, was called home to the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Robert Palmer Zastrow was born on March 27, 1943, on the farm in Concord, the son of Palmer William and Esther Elsie (nee Rupnow) Zastrow. On April 26, 1975, he was united in marriage to Gail Huenerberg at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Concord. Bob served six years in the National Guard. He had been employed at Nestle, formerly Carnation, in Oconomowoc. He also farmed in the Town of Concord and the Town of Ixonia, dairy farming until 2000 when he transitioned to crop farming. Bob loved tractor pulling and was a member of the South Central Wisconsin Tractor Pullers, pulling an International 460 for over 20 years.
Bob is survived by his wife of almost 47 years, Gail Zastrow of Jefferson; daughters, Jennifer (Matthew) Mitchell of Oconomowoc and Julie (Joseph) Kiedrowski of Ixonia; grandchildren, Eli Mitchell, Hailey Kiedrowski, and Logan Kiedrowski; sister, Yvonne (John) Chopyak of Watertown; mother-in-law, Muriel Huenerberg; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Joseph; father-in-law, Elwood Huenerberg; and brothers-in-law, Donald Kaempf and Louis Joseph.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Rev. Douglas Tomhave and Rev. Timothy Nass officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Monday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
