JEFFERSON — Robert Paul Gerhardt, 96, of Jefferson, entered eternal life on April 3, 2020.
He was born at home in Fort Atkinson on Jan. 22, 1924, to Paul and Estella (Riess) Gerhardt.
He graduated from Blackhawk Public School in 1937 and attended Jefferson High School.
Robert joined the Marines in July, 1942, served in the South Pacific, and was discharged in November 1945.
He married Dolores Stephan, daughter of Alvin and Anita Stephan, in Jefferson on Oct. 12, 1946. Dolores passed away Dec. 16, 2019, two months after celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Robert was a salesman for Stoppenbach Sausage Co. for many years, and finished his working career as a maintenance man for Jefferson High School.
He was a member at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson, and served on the church board for many years.
Robert is survived by his sons, Stephan “Steve” Gerhardt of Winnetka, Calif., and Randy Gerhardt of Jefferson; his daughter, Roberta (Greg) Rue of Jefferson; nine grandchildren, Erin (Rob) Juster, Stephan Gerhardt, Morgan Gerhardt, Wendy (Cory) Kopischke, Ethan Gerhardt, Laura Gerhardt, David (Diane) Rue, Michael (Carrie) Rue and Paul (Melanie) Rue; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, due in May; and brother-in-law, Harold Bockmann.
He also was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Estella; three sisters, Marie Bockmann, Ruth Gerhardt and Pauline Gerhardt, in childhood; and brothers, Kenneth and Stuart Gerhardt, both in infancy.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or to light a candle in his memory.
