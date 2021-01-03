February 20, 1938 - December 31, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Robert Paul Neubert, 82, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Robert was born on February 20, 1938 in Delavan, WI son of the late Charles and Alberta (Allison) Neubert. He married Jean Haubenschild on December 28, 1963.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean of Fort Atkinson; children, Keith (Paula) Neubert of Elizabeth, CO, Steven Neubert of Thornton, CO and Diana (Toby Nevin) Neubert of Fort Atkinson and grandchildren, Tatum, Kasey, Cal, Jaxon, Emerson and Zebulun.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
