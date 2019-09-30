Robert W. “Bob” Becher, 87, Fort Atkinson, was born to eternal life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center, Johnson Creek. He was 87 years old.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1932 in Milwaukee.
Bob was the cherished husband for 51 years of the late Lois Becher; loving dad of Robert (Sandy) Becher, Katherine (William) Thompson and Christine (Tom) May; and loving grandpa of 12 and great-grandpa of eight. He also is survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Adolff and Adella; grandsons, Robert Thomas and Joshua; and brothers, Hal and Walter.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capital Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53222, with visitation from noon to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538.
