January 11, 1922 - January 20, 2021
Keystone Heights, FL - Robert Walter Heitz, 99 of Keystone Heights, Florida, formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 20, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. Robert was born in Lake Mills, Wisconsin on January 11, 1922 to Walter Edwin Louis Heitz and Meta Amanda (Topel) Heitz.
He graduated from Lake Mills High School and enlisted in the US Army on December 22, 1942. He served in the Pacific arena until his discharge in 1946.
Robert worked for over 40 years at Moe Light (Thomas Industries) in Fort Atkinson, retiring to Florida in the mid-1980s. In his retirement he enjoyed watching the Cubs, playing Mario Kart with his grandkids and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter in law, Patti Heitz, his son-in-law Darwyn Haser, and his stepchildren Deana Olson, Dana (Robin) Derr, Denise (Kevin) Kaminski, and Darrell (Genoveva) Derr. He is further survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 13 step-grandchildren.
Robert was proceeded in death by his parents; siblings Harold, Walter, and Lilian (Stanley) Kuhrt; children Steve Heitz and Kim Haser and his stepson Dale Derr. His wife Doris passed away on January 25, 2021.
In lieu of floral gifts, kindly consider a donation to your favorite charity in Robert's memory.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
