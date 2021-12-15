Robert Wojtkunski Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save October 10, 1940 - December 12, 2021Jefferson, WI - Robert Francis Wojtkunski, 81, born October 10th, 1940 in Whitewater, Wisconsin, passed away December 12th, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.Robert was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Neeva Wojtkunski, brother and sister in law Edward (Mary) Wojtkunski, and sister Carol Gabriel.Survivors include brothers William (Sandy), Thomas (Cathie), Michael (Gail); a sister Mary, several nieces and nephews.Special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Alden Estates of Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice for your care and compassion.A private service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra at a later date.Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wojtkunski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now College football: Meylor-led Warhawks host Mary Hardin-Baylor in semifinals HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Fort man survives crash with family, faith and hope Cheryl Ann Cutsforth County seeing highest COVID cases in a year Jefferson Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre among cinema's to receive state aid Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
