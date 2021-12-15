Robert Wojtkunski
Buy Now

October 10, 1940 - December 12, 2021

Jefferson, WI - Robert Francis Wojtkunski, 81, born October 10th, 1940 in Whitewater, Wisconsin, passed away December 12th, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Neeva Wojtkunski, brother and sister in law Edward (Mary) Wojtkunski, and sister Carol Gabriel.

Survivors include brothers William (Sandy), Thomas (Cathie), Michael (Gail); a sister Mary, several nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to all the nurses and staff at Alden Estates of Jefferson and Rainbow Hospice for your care and compassion.

A private service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Palmyra at a later date.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Wojtkunski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.