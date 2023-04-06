Roberta A. (Stach) Heidtke Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 18, 1957 - March 13, 2023Fort Atkinson, WI - Roberta A. Heidtke, 65, Fort Atkinson, died on Monday, March 13, 2023.She was born on March 18, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Roberta married Richard Heidtke on June 26, 1999.She had been employed by the former Country Chef restaurant and gas station.She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.She enjoyed playing cards and listening to music from the 1950s.Survivors include her husband, Richard; her son, Jason Chaudoir; sister, Janet VanEnkenvort; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Stach.A Celebration of Roberta's life will be held from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Lake Mills American Legion Post #67. To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Heidtke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson's Heine remembered as mentor to youth Two dead in wreck near Palmyra Spring is here; Jefferson hamburger stand is open Bond set at $10,000 cash for Whitewater woman charged in baby boy's death Accused Sullivan woman misses court date for fatal Waukesha crash Latest e-Edition Screentime 3-23 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-23
