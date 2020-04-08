Roberta Lynn Schoenecke, 55, passed away after recent health issues on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home in Fort Atkinson.
She was born Roberta Lynn Belleau to Daniel and Carol Hallman-Belleau on Sept. 12, 1964, in Milwaukee.
Roberta attended Fort Atkinson schools and received her GED from Madison Area Technical College.
Although she was not always healthy, Roberta loved her children and grandchildren as well as her mother and siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Weber Hudson, and her son, Conrad Belleau Schroedl; her grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Destiny Johnson and Kaira (Weber) Olson; her mother, Carol Erdmann; her sisters, Joanne Larson, Terrie Endl, Cathy Gutermuth and Cheryl Barnett; her brother, Kurt Gutermuth; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a great-great-nephew and a great-great niece.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Belleau; her second dad, Harry Gutermuth; and her sons, Donald Weber III and Daniel K. James Belleau.
A special thank you to Amy, Kim and UW Madison ICU and nurse Michael, who said he would have enjoyed her as a neighbor. He understood her.
Due to this horrific time in the history of our world, the family will plan a celebration of Roberta’s life later this year. Any expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family.
