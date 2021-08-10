February 28, 1951 - August 7, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Robin L. Diestler "Rob", 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Rob was born on February 28, 1951, in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Gilbert and June (Durkee) Diestler. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1969.
Rob married Laurie Abernethy on November 6, 1970, at First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson.
Rob was a lifelong mechanic and was the proud owner of Precision Alignment in Fort Atkinson from 1981 to 2018.
Rob is survived by his wife, Laurie Diestler of Fort Atkinson; sons, Matthew (significant other, Stephennie Gerondale) and Andrew Diestler both of Fort Atkinson and grandchildren, Abby and Caleb Diestler. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Sherri Diestler and Julie Peters.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
