STILLWATER, Minn. — Robin Lynn Haberman, 63, of Stillwater, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Robin was born on Dec. 26, 1956, to Marvin and Shelby (Punzel) Haberman in Fort Atkinson, Wis.
He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force.
On Nov. 3, 1984, Robin married Juliann Brower. Together they enjoyed Wisconsin Badgers football games.
Robin was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He played softball and participated in 5k runs for 35-plus years.
He is survived by his father, Marvin Haberman; brother-in-law, James Hack; siblings, Mark and Nancy Haberman, Debbie Keith Zielsdorf, Lisa Jason Lewis, Timothy Rachelle Haberman, Traci Haberman and Ryan Haberman; and numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
Robin was preceded in death by his wife, Juliann Brower Haberman; sister, Penny Haberman Hack; and mother, Shelby Punzel Haberman.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Somerset American Legion in Somerset, Wis., from noon to 10 p.m.
