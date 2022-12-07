Rodell Francis "Rod" Lea

September 12, 1948 - December 3, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - RODELL FRANCIS LEA, 74, of Fort Atkinson passed away peacefully December 3, 2022. He was born September 12, 1948 to Jean (Jensen) and Arnold Lea. Rod was a dairy farmer in Fort Atkinson his entire life. He attended a one room school house just down the road from the family farm and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School, class of 1967. He attended UW-Stout Short Course where he met his lifelong friends, Wayne Kuhl and Wally Harrison.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodell Lea as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.