May 15, 2023
Fort Atkinson, WI - Rodney Allen Kovnesky, 69, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Saint Mary's hospital in Madison.
Rod was raised in Lake Mills by his parents Florence and Albert Kovnesky. He graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1972 and received an Associate's degree from MATC in 1974. After completing 4 years of apprenticeship for tool and die making, Rod earned the title of Journeyman. He was a tool and die maker for 47 years, with his last job being at Generac in Whitewater. Rod married Ann Behl in 1974 and moved to Fort Atkinson in 1977 where they have resided since. He was also a proud member of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department. He retired from the fire department at the rank of a Lieutenant after 35 years of service. Rod was very good with his hands and was known for being able to build or fix anything. He was eager to share his abilities with others and has spent countless hours helping his children. Rod also loved anything with an engine and was able to take apart anything mechanical, fix it, and put it back together functioning. He also enjoyed snowmobiling with his sons and motorcycling with his wife. The last few years Rod thoroughly enjoyed going to Soup's On for his morning coffee with his wife and being able to socialize with other retirees. Above all, family was the most important to Rod. He looked forward to every phone call, every trip, and every visit with family. He especially loved being grandpa to his 6 grandchildren. One phrase Rod frequently said is, "family is most important."
Rod is survived by his sister Barbara (Louis) Mangold and brother Michael (Magdelina) Toman. He leaves behind and will be dearly missed by his wife Ann; Children Jeffrey Kovnesky, Laura (Bradley) Goeke, and Matthew (Regina) Kovnesky; grandchildren Collin and Nohlan Kovnesky, Jonah and Caleb Goeke, and Grayson and Gwenyth Kovnesky.
A funeral service for Rodney will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on Friday, May 19th. The visitation is from 9:00-11:00, with service to follow. Memorials may be designated to Bethany Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
