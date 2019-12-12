WHITEWATER — Rodney D. Berg, 84, of Whitewater, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at First English Lutheran Church, 401 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.