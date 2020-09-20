JANESVILLE — Rodney Dale Barnes, 85, passed away at his home in Clinton on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Born on a Cold Spring farm on June 11, 1935, to Leo F. and Mildred (Trewyn) Barnes, Rodney lived his entire life in Jefferson and Rock counties, except while serving in the U.S. Army as a Nike missile panel operator.
He was a professional driver and ready-mix plant operator, and a longtime long-haul owner-operator including delivering produce for Woodman’s Markets.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Shirley (Casper Lyga) Barnes; daughters, Tammy (Gary) Young and Cindy (Pete) Rager; stepchildren, Rodney (Sue) Lyga, Diane (Malcom) Skinner and Dale (Brenda) Lyga; siblings, Shirley (Bill) Jelinek, LeRoy Butch (Judy) Barnes and Erv (Nancy) Barnes; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were both parents; wife, Rae Ann Barnes; wife, Janice Barnes; sisters and brothers in-law, Anita and Jack Metcalf, and Jean and William Clark; stepsons, Jeff and Greg Lyga; niece, Connie Denman; and nephew, William Jelinek.
A celebration of Rodney’s life will be held at a later date.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:
