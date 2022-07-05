Ripon, WI - Rodney (Ron) Haferman, age 75, passed away Wednesday June 29th, 2022, at his home in Ripon, WI. Ron was born in Fort Atkinson, WI to Charles and Dorothy Haferman on January 2, 1947.
Ron was hardworking, and held many positions over the years. He was proud to serve in the Wisconsin National Guard, and he worked 20+ years at Ladish Malt in Jefferson, WI. Upon moving to Green Lake, Ron and Kathy bought Green Lake Lawn Service. Ron also joined the Green Lake volunteer fire department. Prior to retirement, Ron was employed by CTE Global as a sales associate. Most recently Ron enjoyed his position as a groundskeeper at Mascoutin Golf Club.
Ron was an avid hunter, enjoying many sunrise quests for a trophy wall hanger. He even ventured north of the border on a Canadian bear hunt bagging a new rug as a souvenir. In the off season, Ron traded his gun and bow for a fishing pole. When not hunting, fishing, or golfing, Ron was up at the camper in Waupaca sitting outside playing games, sipping on a brandy, and enjoying life. Above all else, Ron cherished time spent with family, friends, and his dog Korby.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy (Finley - Lois); son, Christopher (Michelle) Haferman of Whitewater WI; grandson, Nick Haferman of Madison, WI; granddaughter, Samantha (Brett) Brooks of Norfolk, VA. Family through marriage: Paul Lois of Neenah, WI; Steve, Jenny, Gabrielle and Ryan Lois of Wautoma, WI; Jared Lois of Milwaukee, WI; Mike, Angie, Jonah, Emma, Christian and Hope Lois of Two Rivers, WI; Nate, Michelle, Madison and Isaac Romberg of Combined Locks, WI.
Please join Ron's family as they celebrate his life on Saturday July 23 at 672 Jackson St., Ripon from 1-4pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Haferman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.