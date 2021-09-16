Sullivan, WI - ROGER D. SCHAVE, age 77 of Sullivan passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital
He was born on December 5, 1943, in Janesville to Harvey and Charlotte (Witt) Schave. Roger served in the United States Army in Germany from 1960 to 1963. He was employed as an over the road truck driver for Schweiger Industries and W & A Distribution Services prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Jay) Haberkorn of Watertown, Sandra (Greg) Gaber of Oconomowoc, Laura Lee Ray of Milford, Harvey (Tina) Schave of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Nate, Kayla, Stan (Amelia), Owen, Preston, Michael (Megan), Coltan, Triem, Josh, Jack, Derek, Isaac, Chloe, Olivia and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Janet Klawes of Mukwonago and Karen King of Medford,OR.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, sister Arlene LeMense, brother David Schave, grandson Jessie Becker and the mother of his children Pat Zupet.
A special thank you to Brenda and her helpers at B's Comforts of Home.
Visitation will take place from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson. Funeral services will begin at 5:30 PM followed by military honors. A private burial will be on Friday September 24, 2021, at Milton Lawn Cemetery in Janesville.
