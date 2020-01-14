WHITEWATER — Roger Helming, 90, of Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Heartstone/Fairhaven Senior Community.
Roger was born March 19, 1929, in Plymouth, to Calvin and Esther (Scheib) Helming.
He graduated from North High School, Sheboygan, in 1948, and then entered the U.S. Navy.
Following military service, Roger married Shirley Stichert on June 6, 1953, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to receive a teaching degree. He also attained his master’s in education from the University of North Dakota.
Roger and Shirley had four children.
Roger taught high school business and coached basketball at Stockbridge, Monroe and Sheboygan North High Schools.
In 1967 the couple moved to Whitewater, where Roger taught in the College of Business and then became the assistant director of Placement Services at UW-Whitewater until his retirement in 1990.
Roger is survived by his children, Hope (Charles) Lindholm and Hal Helming, both of Whitewater, David Helming of McFarland, and Heidi (Dan) Jaworski of Waterford; four grandchildren, Jacob Helming, Joshua Helming, Michael Helming and Kaitlyn Helming; and three grandchildren, Lily and Emma Helming, and Jace Helming.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Helming; and wife, Shirley.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Whitewater.
Visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
