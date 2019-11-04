Roger Lewis Grant, 81, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Fort Memorial Hospital.
Roger was born on Oct. 11, 1938, on the family farm in the Town of Hebron.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956.
Roger married Joan Marie Pfeifer in 1962. He and Joan lived in Rome for 47 years and moved to Fort Atkinson in 2009.
Roger and his brother, James Grant, were dairy farmers, operating Grant Farms, founded in 1914 by their grandfather, Ralph Grant, and later owned by their late father, Chester Grant.
He was a member at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome and AMPI.
Roger is survived by his wife, Joan Grant of Fort Atkinson; daughter, Cheryl Grant-Marshall and son-in-law, Robert Marshall Jr. of Dousman; son, Steven Grant of Washington, D.C.; and grandsons, Christopher Marshall and Zachary Marshall of Dousman. He also is survived by his stepbrothers, stepsisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, close family friends and loved ones.
He also was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie (Hachtel) Grant; stepmother, Rosemary (Pfeifer) Grant; sister, Virginia Wendt; brother, James Grant; sister, Arlene Northey; and sister, Ellen Mehltretter.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services.
