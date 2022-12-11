Rollin Cooper Dec 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 24, 2022Whitewater, WI - Rollin Benjamin Cooper, 92, Whitewater, passed away on November 24, 2022 at Shorehaven nursing home in Oconomowoc, WI.Celebrations of Rollie's life will be December 16th and 17th in Whitewater. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Rollin Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fort Atkinson woman sentenced to six months in jail for dog death Lake Mills insurance agent facing child sex charges Waterloo man, formerly of Jefferson charged with child sex offense Oconomowoc woman identified as person killed in Thanksgiving weekend crash Dodge County Didion in trouble for alleged air pollution Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-8
