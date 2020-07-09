JUNEAU — Ronald C. Schemm, of Juneau, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the age 91 years.
He was born Dec. 2, 1928, in Jefferson, the son of Carl and Elsie (Haines) Schemm.
Ronald was born on a farm and worked in the dairy industry at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson for 40 years.
Ronald served his country in the Army during the Korean War from 1950-51.
In his free time, he loved gardening, watching Western movies, and his dogs and cats. Another interest of his was riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and watching football.
Everyone who knew Ron enjoyed his sense of humor. He really was good at telling jokes.
Ronald is survived by his loving daughter, Darlene (Donald) Klinger of Hustisford; his granddaughter, Alice (Randy) Gavin; his sisters, Joan Nelson and Margaret (Robert) Haverman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; grandson, Donald W. Klinger; and his brother, Donald Schemm.
Graveside service will be Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Juneau is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.
