WATERTOWN — Ronald C. Ulsberger, 82, of Watertown, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Ronald was born on Jan. 3, 1937, in Watertown, the son of Gerhard and Evelyn (Strauss) Ulsberger.
He was a 1955 graduate of Johnson Creek High School and served his country by joining the U.S. Navy that same year.
He married Sheila Anton at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Helenville on April 25, 1959, and the couple had three sons. Ron and Sheila divorced in 1987, but always put their individual interests aside for the benefit of their sons.
In 1971, Ron purchased “the old Wedl Farm” on Willing Road and County Highway Y, lock, stock and barrel, and farmed until the mid-1980s. In 1989, Ron purchased his first convenience store in Johnson Creek and called it Ron’s Korner.
In 2000, he built the Linmar BP/McDonalds on the north end of Johnson Creek. In 2004, Ron purchased Ron’s Market in Helenville, which now is run by his sons.
Ron was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan and had been a season ticket-holder since the 1970s.
He liked both to listen and dance to Polka music and Classic Country.
Ron was an avid bowler and dedicated tractor pull fan. He was extremely active in the area FFA and Agribusiness Clubs, working especially with local Dairy Breakfasts.
He was eager to be involved in and loved to support his community, employees and family.
Ron was a generous man, a hard worker, and a man who set and achieved goals. His family and friends know they were loved dearly, and he will be missed.
Ron is survived by his sons, Craig of Fort Atkinson, Steven (Talitha) of Tacoma, Wash., and Michael (Melinda) of Fort Atkinson; five grandchildren, Brian (Jess), Ryan (Serenity), Jared, David and Sarah; five great-grandchildren, Khiara, Elliott, Dominic, Adrian and a baby girl on the way; siblings, Lyle of Johnson Creek, Elma “Sis” (Arthur) Brunk of Watertown, Bonnie (Bob) Otto of Idaho and Lee (Donna) of Florida. He also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Andrew, in infancy, in 1989.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, with the Rev. David Dolan presiding.
Friends are encouraged to join the family on Friday, Sept. 6, for an open house and celebration of Ron’s life from 4 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson.
Ron will be buried at Ebenezer Moravian Cemetery prior to the open house.
