January 29, 1948 - October 8, 2022

Fort Atkinson, WI - Ronald Clarence Benisch, age 74 of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Fort Health Care. He was born in Columbus, WI on January 29, 1948, the son of Clarence and Anna (Maertz) Benisch. He grew up in Waterloo, WI where he graduated from high school and was employed for many years by Perry Printing Company.

