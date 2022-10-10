Fort Atkinson, WI - Ronald Clarence Benisch, age 74 of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Fort Health Care. He was born in Columbus, WI on January 29, 1948, the son of Clarence and Anna (Maertz) Benisch. He grew up in Waterloo, WI where he graduated from high school and was employed for many years by Perry Printing Company.
Ronald married Constance Ann Kraus on May 6, 1995. They resided in Fort Atkinson for many years. Ronald enjoyed dining out with Connie at their favorite restaurants and attending Fireside plays. He was an avid Packer fan and especially enjoyed traveling to and watching the games with Connie. Connie passed away after their 27 years of marriage on August 2, 2022
Ronald is survived by his brother, Thomas (Christine) Benisch of Lake Mills, WI; one niece and two nephews; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dr. Bruce (Pamela) Kraus of Columbus, WI, Laura (Michael) Rusch of Clinton, WI, Gary (Karla) Kraus of Janesville, WI, Victoria (Joseph) Marchese of Lake Wood, IL
Private graveside services followed by burial will be in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. There will be a public celebration of life at a later date.
The family is very appreciative of the care that Ronald received from the various hospitals, nursing homes and home health care organizations who provided care for him.
Ronald Benisch's family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
