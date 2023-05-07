Fort Atkinson, WI - Ronald E. Capek, 83, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on September 8, 1939 in Evanston, IL, son of the late Elmer and Lydia (Mueller) Capek. On May 1, 1976 he married Marian Dunlop at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Niles, IL.
In 1961, Ron enlisted in the United States Army where he served until 1964. Following his time in the army he worked for many years as an instrument technician for IBM.
Ron loved spending time in his garden, planting flowers, picking raspberries and feeding the birds around the house. He also treasured the many family camping trips throughout the United States. Ron was one of the co-founders of U.S. Veterans Project Library.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marian Capek of Fort Atkinson; daughter, Lenore (Leigh) George of Seneca, SC; granddaughter, Jessica George of Des Plaines, IL; sisters, Judy Samons of Lincolnshire, IL and Janet (Scott) Helton of Lake Bluff, IL and nephews, Vernon and Aaron Samons of Lincolnshire, IL.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson followed by Military Honors. Visitation will be from 12 noon on Wednesday at the church until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of one's choice.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.