JEFFERSON — Ronald F. Grunewald, 74, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Aurora Summit Medical Center.
Ron was born on June 12, 1945, in Watertown, the son of Carl and Viola (Weber) Grunewald.
He attended Watertown High School and graduated in 1964.
On Aug. 27, 1966, he married Karen Hanke at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Rome. The couple had two children, Dan and Wendy, and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. They were together for 55 years.
After Ron’s dad’s death, years later Karen’s father, August Hanke, treated Ron like he was his own. Ron was a machinist, and after working in the industry for a number of years, and along with two other partners, started DJ&R (now Lemke DJ&R Manufacturing Inc.) of Helenville. Ron retired as a quality technician at Bruno Independent Living Aids of Oconomowoc.
Fishing was a passion and Ron loved to go with his buddies, Jim Raatz and Jeremy Ottaviani. He spent many days at his daughter’s cottage in Friendship.
Ron was a talented and hardworking man who was more than capable at completing any farm project, and earned his nickname “MacGyver.” It was said of Ron: “If he didn’t have the tool he needed, he made his own.”
Ron was a good man who loved his family dearly. He will be deeply missed.
Ron is survived by his wife, Karen Grunewald of Jefferson; children, Wendy (Steve) Fahlgren of Waunakee and Daniel (Dawn Scully) Grunewald of Helenville; grandchildren and a great-grandson; identical twin brother, Donald (Linda) of Cambridge; sisters, Mary Boden, Elizabeth Grunewald, Karen (John) Block and Carolyn Henze, all of Watertown. Ron also is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Rome with the Rev. Mike Mannisto presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place at St. Luke’s Cemetery of Rome following the service.
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
