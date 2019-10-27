WATERFORD — Ronald Gene Novak, 70, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2019.
He was a devoted husband to Jeannette (Achauer) and loving father to Jandrea.
Ron was born in Fort Atkinson to Frederick “Fritz” and Helen (Tolocko) Novak on Feb. 20, 1949. He lived there until attending the University of Wisconsin-Waterwater where he earned a degree in education. He retired from the Greendale School District after 38 years of teaching and coaching.
He enjoyed his retirement by taking trips, golfing, and spending time with family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Novak, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to Jeannette and Jandrea, he will be missed by his father, Fritz Novak; his sisters, Kristy (Mark) Enger and Kathy (Randy) Hembrook; nieces, nephews, cousins; mother-in-law, sisters in law, brother-in-law, and more friends than can be counted.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Veterans’ Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, on Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a tribute to Ron beginning at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the First Congregational Church of Rochester or the Waterford Union High School Music Department.
