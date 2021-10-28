Jefferson, WI - It is with great sadness we share that our beloved Ronald J. Blair passed away on October 15, 2021, his life cut short by pancreatic cancer. He journeyed through life with the love of his life, Suzanne, and later on his beloved daughters Hava and Tirzah. He recently welcomed Hava's husband, Nick, to the family.
Ron was a curious Renaissance man, full of humor and sass, and we consider him a jack of all trades and master of many. He was always generous with his time and talents. Ron was a neighborhood bike fixer, Back Seat Boys driver/serenader, all around MacGyver, fisherman, Marine Corps sergeant, camper, bike rider, strong coffee drinker, snappy dresser, Harley owner, and rye whiskey tippler. In recent years, Ron took pleasure in woodworking with hand tools. He was fondly known as Mr. Suzanne to his library sisters. He was a cherished son to Kathy and LaVerne and a reliable brother.
Family was central to Ron's life. Every day he found a way to say "I love you." We love you always, Big Blue Genie.
Special thanks to the staff at Rainbow Hospice for all the tender care they gave Ron.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 6th at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm with a brief service at 2:00 pm. Please bring a memory to share relating why Ron was special or what you learned from Ron.
Due to Covid, the family requests that all guests wear a mask to the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to:
