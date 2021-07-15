Ronald John Rein

June 14, 1945 - July 15, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ronald J. Rein, 76, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI.
Ron was born on June 14, 1945 in Burlington, WI to Ellsworth and Vernetta (Heiligenthal) Rein. He graduated from St. Charles Catholic High School in Burlington, WI. On April 24, 1970 he met Ann Witkins and they married six months later. She preceded him in death on March 19, 2021. Together, Ron and Ann would raise two children in Palmyra. Ron worked for Waukesha Engines and retired in 1999. He enjoyed watching the Bucks, Packers and the Brewers. He also loved his grandchildren, fishing, and camping. Ron was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Ron is survived by his children: Brian Rein, Tammy (Michael) Boyd; grandchildren Lilly and Brooke Boyd; sister Jeanne (Richard) Stelmaszewski. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ann.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 10:00 -11:00am at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Palmyra. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
