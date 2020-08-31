Ronald L. Seavert, 85, of Fort Atkinson, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at London Lodge in Cambridge.
Ron was born on March 11, 1935, in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Edwin and Verna (Bennin) Seavert.
He grew up on the family farm near Fort Atkinson, where he farmed with his parents and brother. He resided on the homestead until he enjoyed his last few years at London Lodge.
Ron was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
He enjoyed the outdoors including farming, hunting and trapping. He also enjoyed his trucking business, known as R S Trucking, for which he hauled gravel and blacktop. But most of all he loved his scenic drives throughout the countryside.
Ron is survived by his nieces and nephews, Vickie (Barry) Strommen, Debra (Rodney) Pennewell, Rick (Susan) Seavert and Scott (Jill) Seavert, all of Fort Atkinson; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Shirley Seavert.
A special thanks to Meg and Casey, and the wonderful staff at London Lodge who made him feel at home. Also, thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their special care at the end.
A private Christian graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fort Atkinson.
