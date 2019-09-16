Ronald C. Mehring, 65, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
Ron was born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on Feb. 15, 1954, the son of Charles P. and Marie A. (Swatek) Mehring. He spent his years growing up in Hebron and then Fort Atkinson.
Ron graduated from Jefferson High School. He was the owner of Ron Mehring Construction and he loved what he did for a living.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron was an all-around handyman, always willing to offer a helping hand. He volunteered his time and talents with the Boy Scouts and with Hunter Safety Classes.
Ron is survived by his children, Joseph (Sherry) Mehring, Plano, Texas; Jessica (Rudy Fernandez) Mehring, Waukegan, Ill.; Alex (Emily Bralick) Mehring, Milwaukee; Eric (April) Mehring, Madison,; and Lacey Mehring, Madison; three grandchildren, Kaliyah, Roxton and Jayden; sisters, Deb (David) Werner, Jefferson; Jane (Jeff) Lukas, Jefferson; and Pat (Tom) Grette, Canon City, Colo.; an uncle, Gerald (Judy) Swatek; and special friend, Russell Schroedl, Jefferson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Nitardy Funeral Home Chapel, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, with Father Thomas Coyle officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.
A Celebration of Life with lunch will be held at the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #9 at 617 Masonic Blvd., Jefferson, from noon to 3 p.m.
