Ronald Ortelle

Fort Atkinson, WI - Ronald Leon Ortelle was called home to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Ron was born on September 12, 1945 to Fred and Leone (Hoffman) Ortelle of Rome, WI. He married his late wife Charlene Ault on November 7, 1964. He then remarried Tina Sukowski on May 20, 2017.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1963. Ron and his father-in-law, Ervin Ault, started a business painting and refinishing floors which he did for over 15 years. He had a true passion for painting. Ron then was employed at Fairhaven in Whitewater for 31 years in maintenance before retiring.
He was an avid hunter and NASCAR fan, who had a true passion for tending to his beloved lawn and gardens.
Ron is survived by his wife, Tina; children, Dawn (Guy) Dempsey, Tammie (Melissa Marshall) Ortelle, Brittany Sukowski, Nick (Courtney) Sukowski, Tabatha Sukowski; grandchildren, Brandy and Bailey Dempsey, Justin Krantz, Gage Sukowski, Ryder Sukowski, Reign Sukowski, Rhett Sukowski, Blake Sukowski, Miles Sukowski, Alex Turley, Izzy Turley, Hunter Turley; sisters, Bonnie Jean (Dave) Ault, Connie (Jerry) Jansen; seven great-grandchildren; many others loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Fred and Leone Ortelle; son, Bradley Ortelle; first wife, Charlene; and infant great-grandson.
The family would like to give special thanks to SSM Home Health and Hospice Team for their care and compassion for Ron.
An evening visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 5PM until 7PM. Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Avenue, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Services will be officiated by Martin Wilson and Terry Ault. Visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of services on Thursday. A burial will follow services at Riverview Cemetery in Sullivan.
